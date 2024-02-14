Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described Ghana’s football situation as a “mess” and stands firmly behind the ongoing “SaveGhanaFootball” protest.

The demonstration aims to raise awareness and demand structural reforms in the Ghana football sector.

Thousands have joined the protest and will head to the Ghana Football Association’s headquarters and Parliament to present their petition.

Mr. Ablakwa, speaking on the AM Show on JoyNews, echoed the concerns of football enthusiasts, stating, “I am fully supportive. I wanted to join them earlier, but they mentioned that they would present their petition to Parliament, so I will join the Speaker to receive the petition.”

He continued, “Remember that I intercepted the document, the $8.5m budget [for the Black Stars at the AFCON]. Considering the vast amount going into football and the lack of FIFA-standard pitches and a sports policy, Ghanaian football is in a dire state, which we cannot accept. I wholeheartedly endorse the SaveGhanaFootball protest.”

Mr. Ablakwa recently revealed that, the country budgeted $8.5m for the Black Stars at the just ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Following the team’s early exit from the tournament, with only two points out of a possible nine, concerns about the management and direction of Ghanaian football have escalated.

