The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has expressed worry about the delay in payment of invigilators and supervisors it engaged in the conduct of previous examinations.

The arrears amounting to 50 million cedis have been accrued from 2022 to 2023 and covers invigilators marking allowance and practicals.

In an address to the media, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi said any further delays in payment by the Finance Ministry will have a negative impact on this year’s conduct of the examination.

Meanwhile, Head of Legal at WAEC, Victor Brew has revealed that about 30 culprits of various examination offenses are still before the court for prosecution.

