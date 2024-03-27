Deputy Energy Minister, Herbert Krapa has been appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the new Board Chairman of the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG).

This appointment follows the resignation of Keli Gadzekpo on Tuesday, March 26, citing personal reasons.

Mr. Krapa’s mandate includes leading the ECG Board in addressing the recent surge in power outages across the country.

The ECG has faced mounting pressure due to what many perceive as a resurgence of the debilitating power outages, commonly referred to as “dumsor.”

Despite Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s denial of the return of dumsor, there has been widespread public demand on ECG to implement a timetable to assist citizens in planning their daily activities.

