The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy and Mines Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor, says the next NDC government will prioritise reducing losses at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) within its first 100 days in office when elected in the upcoming December elections.

He emphasised the NDC’s commitment to ensuring the viability of the power distribution company, stating that measures will be implemented to significantly curtail losses.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3 on Sunday, March 24, the legislator for Yapei-Kusawgu underscored that the Mahama-led NDC government had laid the groundwork for addressing ECG’s losses before leaving office.

He assured that the NDC would leverage the right mechanisms to achieve this objective upon assuming office.

“When we assume office, we hit the ground running. The first thing we are doing in the first 100 days is to reduce the losses. We are determined; we’ve done it before. We reduced the losses to 20 percent and we were on a downward trend,” he stated, adding that, “they’ve [NPP] come to mess it up.”

“So that is number one. We will reduce the losses immediately by putting competent people there, by being transparent, allowing PURC [the Public Utility Regulatory Commission] to work, allowing the Energy Commission to work, setting realistic achievable targets for ECG and giving them the necessary tools through the budget system so that they can operate,” he said.

He further emphasised that a prospective NDC administration would implement measures to bolster the confidence of the international community and businesses in Ghana’s energy sector.

READ ALSO: