The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clarified the situation that has led to power outages in parts of the Eastern Region.

The power distributor says the recent cuts in Koforidua and its environs are due to technical challenges at the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo).

In a March 21 press release, ECG assured the residents in the affected areas that power would be restored as soon as the situation is fixed.

The statement, however, fell short of providing a specific time for the restoration.

“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that immediately the technical challenge is rectified, power supply will be restored” the statement said.

Below is the full statement

