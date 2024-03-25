Kofi Nugo, a 49-year-old farmer, has been arrested by the police for allegedly shooting his brother, Robert, and one Hunor Adza after a misunderstanding ensued between them at Agbedorkofe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

Adza’s conditions is said to be stable with Robert in critical condition as he was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Police sources have confirmed the incident and said investigations have been activated.

An eyewitness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that on the evening of Thursday, March 21, Kofi Nugo, accompanied by Hunor Adza, came to see his mother, Madam Agbowugbe Abadzivor, who was then in a meeting at AgbedorKofe.

He asked his mother to follow him to his house for some discussions but his mother refused resulting in Kofi Nugo applying force by dragging her.

The source said, his brother, Robert, who was also at the meeting, asked Kofi to stop that action, which he refused, leading to Robert pushing Kofi to the ground.

This infuriated Kofi Nugo, who then rushed to his house and returned wielding a gun in an attempt to shoot his brother.

Hunor Adza, who was a bystander, was mistakenly shot by Kofi Nugo, the source told the GNA.

Robert then rushed to rescue Hunor Adza, who was crawling on the ground. Kofi Nugo, realising he had shot the wrong person, opened fire again on Robert, hitting his abdomen and chest.

He absconded after the incident but was later arrested by the police from his hideout on Friday, March 22.

He is currently assisting the police in investigations.

