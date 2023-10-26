Over 328 residents, including children, have been displaced in the Mpraeso constituency of the Eastern region as a result of flooding.

Mpraeso Member of Parliament (MP), Davis Opoku Ansah, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

This flooding is as a result of the Volta Lake breaking its banks, which displaced 2,500 residents from nine communities in the Pru East District.

Speaking on the extent of damage, the MP disclosed that about 43 acres of onion farmlands have been completely destroyed.

He said the affected areas include Adawso, Asuboni, Ketepa, Jerusalem, and its environs.

OPK, as he is popularly known, stated that, he has taken steps to support to the victims in his own small way since relief items have not been forthcoming.

He has appealed to all Ghanaians especially Kwahu natives to come to the aid of his constituents.

“The area which connects to the Afram Plains is the food basket and so we should help the people get back on their feet,” OPK appealed.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) commenced controlled spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Figures from NADMO and VRA indicate that, about 30,000 people have been displaced following the spillage of the Akosombo dam in various communities in the Volta and Eastern regions.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have submerged homes due to the spillage.

Benevolent organisations and individuals have since donated some relief items to the victims to ensure their plights are ameliorated.

