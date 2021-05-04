Two children have drowned in the Volta lake at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East region.

Information gathered suggests that the incident occurred around 10:30 am on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The children, aged five and three are said to have gone to the shore with their 15-year-old sister to wash.

Upon arrival, the children demanded that their sister gives them water to bathe which she did only for them to later go into the river to swim.

An eyewitness spotted them during their first attempt and sacked them from the lake, however, they went back on their sister’s blindside.

Bodies of the deceased

Narrating the incident in an interview with Adom News, the Abusuapanyin, Francis Nsiah said a resident who had come to fetch water found the children in the water.

All attempts to rescue them proved futile as another person almost drowned during the rescue effort.

He explained, however, that the bodies have been retrieved with burial scheduled for not later than tomorrow.