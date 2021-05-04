The next NDC government will be far better than this NPP – Dumelo

Actor and politician John Dumelo is part of the tall list of celebrities who are venting their spleens during a social media demonstration directed towards the incumbent government.

Many Ghanaians are championing the hashtag #FixTheCountry on Twitter, telling President Akufo-Addo to deliver on his campaign promises by reducing taxes.

The campaigners have raised their voices about rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health facilities, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.

Expect to pay more to fill your Gas cylinder this morning, Petrol has increased again this morning, there’s no water, transport fares to go up, dumsor is back and yet salaries of workers still remain same. Happy workers Day. 🙏🏿 — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) May 1, 2021

#FixTheCountry is not about ndc or Npp….it’s about the present state of the country — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) May 3, 2021

Of the many people who are commenting, John Dumelo’s tweet caught the eye of a fan who reminded him that he was going to keep his tweets for the future.

No 88 district hospitals, no stable electricity, no new universities, no new job opportunities, no increase in salaries, no water! #FixTheCountry — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) May 3, 2021

The fan said he will remind Mr Dumelo when he eventually wins the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in 2024.

In response, John Dumelo said: I know the next NDC government will be far better than what we are experiencing now.

He added that, when you measure their (present gov) competence against what they promised, they have failed! #FixTheCountry.

See the tweet below: