Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has donated relief items to victims of the Akosombo dam spillage in the Volta region.

Appiah, together with Wembley Construction made the donation and was received by North Tong Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The items include mattresses, rice, drinks and other products.

Mr. Ablakwa took to social media to thank Stephen Appiah for his generosity, describing him as more than a footballer.

“The legendary Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah is not only blessed with exceptionally talented feet; more importantly, he is an amazing human being with an awesome heart. Thank you, El Capitano, Wembley Construction & Nathaniel Attoh. North Tongu will never forget your kindness.”