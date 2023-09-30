Vodafone Ghana is leading the campaign to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country with its Business Runway event.

This event which is part of the SME Month was on the theme “Good to Great with Vodafone: Innovate, Comply and Expand.”

The Vodafone Business Runway was held on September 29, 2023, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai underscored their commitment to empower SMEs to thrive.

She indicated that, the survival of such businesses is very important to economic growth as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia Obo-Nai urged SMEs to be innovative and develop solutions that will meet evolving needs.

Among the speakers at the event was the Board Chair of Access Bank Ghana, Ama Bawuah who charged SMEs to think like a corporate and move like an SME.

She provided invaluable perspectives on the journey to business success, drawing from her extensive experience in the financial sector.

Ama Bawuah urged SMEs to put structures in place and approach business with diligence and discipline.

Also, a lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School, Dr. Ali Nakyea took the SMEs through business management and compliance.

He urged them to be tax compliant to avoid harassment from staff of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Dr. Ali Nakyea tasked SMEs to be conversant with the tax laws to benefit from tax reliefs.

The Regional Head of Commercial Banking, Anglophone West Africa at Ecobank, Charlotte Amanquah shared her expertise on financial strategies and support systems available to SMEs, crucial for their financial health and growth.