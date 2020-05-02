Victoria Beckham paid a sweet birthday tribute to husband David today as he celebrates his 45th birthday.

The designer put together an adorable family video montage on Instagram featuring loads of cute Beckham moments.

Giving a detailed glimpse into their life over the years, David could be seen being affectionate with his wife as well as being a doting dad to their four kids.

Victoria’s first snap was a throwback of the pair walking their dogs Snoop and Puffy in Manchester in 1997.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @davidbeckham x Remembering our walks with Snoop and Puffy in Manchester all those years ago. Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much.

The video collection followed with a bittersweet caption about how they were missing eldest son Brooklyn, family and friends in lockdown.

On her Instagram stories, Victoria shared a picture of David’s birthday breakfast: a bacon and egg sarnie with ketchup.

His presents were covered in wrapping paper with his face on for an extra personal touch.

David’s kids also wished him well, with Romeo writing: “”Happy birthday dad I love you so so so so much and hope you have the best day ♥️sorry for being officially taller than you now 😂♥️.”

While Cruz posted: “Dad, I love you so much happy birthday have a great day ❤️❤️❤️.”

Romeo joked about being taller than his dadCredit: Instagram

Becks with the MLS trophyCredit: Instagram

The tribute comes a day after Victoria made a U-turn – and pledged to reverse her decision to furlough staff.

The star has decided against a government bail-out following a furious backlash from the public.

News of her change of heart comes after the Sun on Sunday revealed the 46-year-old designer’s company was using Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s scheme to furlough 25 members of staff – despite being boasting a family worth of £335million.

A source added: “Victoria is devastated about the backlash she’s faced.

“The original decision to furlough wasn’t actually hers – it was more a board thing, and she was persuaded that it was the right thing to do. Obviously she now realises this is wrong.

Victoria Beckham has backtracked on plans to furlough her staffCredit: Victoria Beckham Limited via PA

“Victoria realises she still has some way to go when it comes to endearing herself again with the great British public, but she is going to use her position and influence to start giving more back.”

The former Spice Girl, married to ex-England captain David, has had a relatively rough few months.

Her business empire has taken numerous hits, and in November it emerged the company had recorded losses of over £12million.

She has also made dramatic cuts to the business empire, slashing her own salary and even losing the use of her chauffeur.

Since its formation in 2008, it has made losses of around £35million – despite boasting celebrity fans including Michelle Obama, Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle.

And after news of her decision to furlough staff emerged – albeit on an ‘enhanced package’ – social media was flooded with scathing comments.