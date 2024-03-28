The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated 100 laptops to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The spokesperson for the Vice- President, Dr Gideon Boako who presented the items, said it was in fulfillment of a personal pledge Dr Bawumia made to the university at its 57th congregation.

The Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson and the Registrar of the university on behalf of the school, received the laptops.

ALSO READ:

Anti-gay bill: Are you from Nkawkaw or Suhum? – Asiedu Nketia questions Richard Branson [Listen]

John Kumah’s one-week observance comes off today

Mother who claims her baby died as a result of ‘dumsor’ speaks [Listen]