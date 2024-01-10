The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) on Wednesday morning walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

They cited bad faith, contempt and lackadaisical attitude on the part of the employer (FWSC) towards the discussion of the very important aspects of their conditions of service as reasons.

According to the two Associations, university teachers would no longer countenance the gross disrespect and lack of commitment towards their quest for improvement in their conditions of service.

They insisted that, UTAG/TUTAG wouldn’t be part of meetings that do not yield benefits and warned that, the voices of university lecturers would be heard soon in the language better understood by the employer/government.