The Upper East Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee has recommended a ban on the movement of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and donkeys and their meat products across the region.

This follows the confirmation of fresh cases of anthrax in two more districts, bringing the total number of affected districts so far to four.

At a press conference this afternoon, Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu announced further measures that are being taken to curb the spread of the disease.

Below is the statement:

