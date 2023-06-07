Agric Ministry confirms one case of Anthrax in Upper East region

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has disclosed that the Upper East region has recorded a case of Anthrax, a disease caused by bacteria in livestock and is transferable from animals to humans.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Ministry indicated that the confirmation follows a sample analysis at the laboratory of the Veterinary Services Directorate.

According to the Ministry, so far the case is limited to the Binduri district of the Upper East Region, with a high possibility of spreading to other areas.

Meanwhile the Ministry has outlined immediate measures being taken to forestall the spread of the disease.

They movement of animals within, into and out of the Binduri district is being restricted, there is mass vaccination of animals in the affected area and a ban placed on the consumption of animals found dead in the affected areas.

This comes after one person was reported dead from a suspected case of anthrax in the Binduri District.

The deceased reportedly consumed the carcass of an anthrax-infected cow.

According to a press release issued by the Upper East Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service on Friday, June 2, four cows have died of anthrax in a suburb of the Binduri district.

The release, further stated that the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Emmanuel Dzotse, and his team have begun tracing 11 other people suspected of eating the carcass of the infected mammal.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has advised the public to be vigilant, purchase meat from only certified abattoirs and promptly report animal deaths to the nearest veterinary unit or health facility in the affected area.

The Service also released a list of contact for the public of officers of the Veterinary Services Directorate for professional guidance in all suspected cases.

“The Ministry is assuring the general public, that, it is taking all the necessary steps to contain the disease,” they added.

Read the full document below: