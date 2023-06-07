After seven years of being locked up, the Lonto police station in the Kpandai District has finally been opened for use, eliciting joy among the residents.

The station was locked by the national police command over safety reasons and several attempts to have it opened were abortive.

After several consultations and inspection on the police station, the Superintendent of Police for Kpandai District, SP Richard Odarty Lanteh and his team, following directives from the IGP, Dr Akufo Dampare, has finally opened the station for use.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, SP Lanteh seized the opportunity to advise the residents to be law abiding in the community for peace and order to prevail in the area.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for Lonto electoral Area, Nami Jonathan, on his part, applauded the IGP and the Kpandai District police Commander, SP Lanteh, for their support for the reopening of the police station after years of no law and order in the area.

He also pledged his support to keep the station and it’s worker’s safe.

Some community members at Lonto also expressed their joy to the IGP and and Adom News after the reopening of the police station.

