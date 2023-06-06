Awutu Bereku, located in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, was shaken by a distressing incident when a rabid dog has attacked a total of eight children.

The dog’s bites have resulted in the tragic death of 12-year-old, Samuel Ofosu.

The devastating attack has cast a shadow of grief over the community, raising concerns about the safety of its residents.

Yaa Tawiah, the grieving mother of Samuel, revealed that the dog had targeted a total of eight children, leaving a distressing aftermath.

Samuel, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the Mother and Child Hospital, leaving his family and the entire community devastated and searching for answers.

The loss of Samuel has left an indelible impact on his family, who are grappling with immense sorrow.

Additionally, there is now a pressing concern regarding the potential transmission of rabies to the affected children.

Yaa Tawiah expressed deep worry about the potential dangers associated with the infection, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Their priority is to address the situation swiftly and safeguard the health and well-being of the community.

