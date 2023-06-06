Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Assin North have gathered in large numbers at Assin Bereku, the District Capital, to warmly receive James Gyakye Quayson, the embattled Member of Parliament.

The party leadership organised the event which will serve as the perfect platform for Mr Quayson to officially kickstart his campaign leading up to the upcoming bye-election.

With great anticipation and excitement, NDC supporters and well-wishers have congregated at Assin Bereku, eager to show their unwavering support for Mr Quayson.

The gathering signified the party’s solidarity and determination to secure victory in the impending bye-election.

Mr Quayson, known for his charismatic leadership and dedication to the people of Assin North, will utilise the opportune moment to present his campaign agenda and outline his vision for the constituency’s progress.

The atmosphere at Assin Bereku is filled with enthusiasm as supporters wear NDC paraphernalia and wave party flags, symbolising their allegiance.

ALSO READ: