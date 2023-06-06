A Kia Rhino with registration number GW 5398-28 has crashed a Toyota Hilux with registration number GV 86-16 at Sehwi Amoaya in the Bodi district of the Western North region, leaving six people injured.

The collision was caused by a Kia Rhino which was carrying plantain suckers after it failed it’s brake.

Eyewitnesses narrate that the Rhino, upon climbing a hill at Sehwi Amoaya, had a brake failure and the vehicle rolled back and crashed into a Toyota Hilux which belongs to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) parked on the shoulders of the road.

The Unit Committee Chairman of Amoaya, Saed Abdullah, explained there was no occupant of the NHIA car, hence no casualty.

However, passengers of the Kia Rhino sustained injuries and were rushed to the Amoaya Clinic.

Victims with severe injuries have been referred to the Juaboso Government Hospital for further treatment.

Also, the chairman advised drivers to be mindful of the steep hill.

