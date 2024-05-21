The United Kingdom government is pursuing several countries including Ghana and the United States for unpaid London congestion charges outstanding for the past 20 years.

The Ghana High Commission in the UK owes a little over 5 million pounds, whereas the United States Embassy in London owes the highest amount of 14.6 million pounds.

The Congestion Charging Embassy Outstanding debt according to Transport for London (TfL), had accumulated from 2003 to December 31, 2023.

All the diplomatic missions put together owe more than £143 million to Transport for London (TfL) for unpaid congestion charges.

The US Embassy owes the largest amount at £14.6 million. The Embassy of Japan follows with over £10.1 million, while Togo owes just £40.

The figures from TfL relate to unpaid fees and fines accrued by diplomats between the launch of the congestion charge in 2003 and the end of last year.

The scheme involves a £15 daily fee for driving within an area of central London between 07:00 and 18:00 on weekdays, and between noon and 18:00 on weekends and bank holidays.

There are discounts and exemptions for various groups of people and vehicles, such as residents, taxis and fully electric cars.

TfL said in a statement: “We and the UK government are clear that the congestion charge is a charge for a service and not a tax.

“This means that diplomats are not exempt from paying it.

“The majority of embassies in London do pay the charge, but there remains a stubborn minority who refuse to do so, despite our representations through diplomatic channels.

“We will continue to pursue all unpaid congestion charge fees and related penalty charge notices, and are pushing for the matter to be taken up at the International Court of Justice.”

The Foreign Office said it expects diplomats to pay the charge, adding that they believed there were no legal grounds for diplomatic exemptions.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in London said: “In accordance with international law as reflected in the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, our position is that the congestion charge is a tax from which diplomatic missions are exempt.

“Our long-standing position is shared by many other diplomatic missions in London.”

In February 2020, then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab issued a written ministerial statement revealing that his officials had written to “a number of diplomatic missions and international organisations” to “press for payment” of money owed relating to the congestion charge, parking fines and business rates.

