The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, has expressed concerns about significant levels of corruption in country stating that, it hinders development.

She said this during a media interaction at the 75th birthday celebration of King Charles III at her residence.

Ms Thompson highlighted how Ghana could significantly improved if resources are managed well.

“Corruption is one of the things holding Ghana back. It’s not only a problem in Ghana, but also a problem in many other countries. If all the money that comes into Ghana were used for the purpose for which it was intended, Ghana would be making faster progress,” she said.

Harriet Thompson pledged the UK’s support for the 2024 general elections, focusing on countering misinformation and disinformation by working with the Electoral Commission (EC).

“We have been working with the Electoral Commission for a long time. We’re also doing some work to help tackle misinformation, which sadly has popped up in many elections these days,” she noted.