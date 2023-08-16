SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, brings viewers on DStv the UEFA Super Cup, which sees Manchester City and Sevilla go head-to-head at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens on the evening of Wednesday 16 August 2023.

As winners of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League respectively, Manchester City and Sevilla will lock horns in this illustrious clash in the Greek capital city.

While the Citizens will be making their debut in the Super Cup – after a first-ever Champions League triumph last term – Los Nervionenses, as regular winners of the Europa League, will be appearing for a seventh time. Only Barcelona (nine) and Real Madrid (eight) have appeared in more of these matches.

Sevilla’s only win from six previous appearances was in 2006 when they defeated Barca – they have been on the losing side in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020 – and veteran midfielder Ivzan Rakitic knows that it will be tough to get the better of their Manchester opponents.

“It’s an incredible prospect,” said the Croatian. “Man City were by far the best team last season, and it’s going to be a very difficult game, but we’re going to try to do our job. When you play against the big teams every detail counts; every pass, every throw-in and every corner. Any mistake can be punished, and they have players who can do that.”

As for City, adding the Super Cup to last season’s incredible treble triumph of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League is a dream for manager Pep Guardiola, though he is wary of the challenge offered by Sevilla.

“I know himee [Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar] from my time at Barcelona. He turned things around at Sevilla in no time. When you see a Mendilibar team play you can immediately recognise his influence. They get forward quickly, make use of the wings, put in a lot of crosses and get into the box well.

“I tip my hat to what this club has done in the UEFA Europa League. It’s incredible. They know how to perform in European competitions and it will be a good Super Cup final. I am delighted to be facing Sevilla and to see Mendilibar again after so long.”

In head-to-head stats, Man City and Sevilla have met in four previous matches – all in the UEFA Champions League between 2015 and 2022 – with the English club claiming victory in each and every match, racking up 12 goals and conceding three.

The teams’ most recent clashes were in the group stage of last season’s Champions League, with the Citizens winning 4-0 in Spain and 3-1 in England, with the goals shared by Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez, Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez.

UEFA Super Cup broadcast details

All times CAT

Wednesday 16 August

21:00: Manchester City v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360