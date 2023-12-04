The University for Development Studies (UDS) last Saturday held its 24th congregation ceremony to graduate students who have completed their respective programmes of study.

In all, a total of 4,399 students comprising 4,242 undergraduates, 124 graduates, 15 postgraduate diploma and 16 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students graduated.

Out of the number, 161 students graduated with first class honours.

New technology

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a speech read on his behalf by the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, charged the university to develop new engineering technologies for agriculture and industrialisation in the north.

He said as the world was evolving every minute, it was very imperative for every nation to leverage on technologies to maximise growth and productivity.

“Our universities in general and UDS in particular have a role to play in ensuring that they provide training that will ensure our graduates are not mere spectators but movers of these unfolding events,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to provide infrastructure to the university to reposition it to deliver effectively.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of the UDS, Prof. Seidu Al-hassan, said the graduates had been well-equipped to lead positive change in their respective communities.

“Studies have revealed that our products are very competitive in the job market with many creating jobs on their own.

The UDS is committed to churning out productive graduates and innovative ways to solving challenges,” he noted.

He, however, lamented the challenges facing the university such as inadequate hostels and lecture halls, and appealed to the government to take deliberate steps in addressing challenges facing the school.

Prof. Al-hassan advised the graduates to put the knowledge acquired to good use and create jobs for themselves.

He announced that the university would be starting its law faculty next year to bring law education to the steps of people of the north.

The Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, indicated that the commission had set up a committee to deal with the backlog of all accreditation issues as soon as possible.

A mechanical engineer student from the Nyankpala campus of UDS, Francis Mbawin Lambon, emerged as the overall best student.

He received cash prizes, certificates and citations.