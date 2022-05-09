Members of the Senior Staff Association at the University for Development Studies (UDS) have served notice to embark on industrial action against the management of the university.

This follows the University management’s failure to respect and implement the prudent professional recommendations of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on the concerns of Senior Staff Association in relation to qualification requirements for progression and upgrading to Senior Member Grade, contained in a letter date December 24 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chairman of the Association, Zakaria Mohammed on Sunday May 8, 2022.

It also cited “capricious and whimsical applications of administrative rules by some heads within the university,” as another reason for the planned strike.

“The Executive Council of the Senior Staff of the Universities Teachers- University for Development Studies, Tamale shall embark on an indefinite industrial strike on Thursday May 12, 2022,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below: