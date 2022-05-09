Highlife artiste, Fameye has revealed the name of his second child is Arviana.

He confirmed the news while receiving an award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for the Best Songwriter of the Year.

“I have a new baby, big shout outs to her Arviana. I love you,” he said amid cheers.

The name is believed to be a female version of Arvin, name of his 2-year-old son.

The ‘Praise’ composer first broke the news of the arrival of his second child in a Twitter Listening space where his ‘Songs of Peter’ album was being reviewed.

Fameye also shared first pregnancy photo of his lover, Bridget Agyeman Boateng in a plane flaunting her huge baby bump.