A bride and groom gave guests at their wedding reception an entertaining treat.

The newly-weds stormed the venue dressed as boxers and traded blows in a playful manner.

The bride matched her white gown with a red boxing coat and gloves and the groom wore a blue coat and gloves.

The couple showed off their boxing skills before hugging each other passionately to the admiration of guests present.

The reason for the rare concept still remains unknown.

Watch video below: