The University for Development Studies (UDS) offered 16,763 applicants admission to study various undergraduate programs in the 2020-2021 academic year.

However, out of the total number of students that were offered admission into the university, the Vice-Chancellor of the UDS, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye said only 5,518 honoured the admission to study in the university.

Speaking at the 28th matriculation ceremony of the school last Friday (February 12), the Vice-Chancellor added that the university also admitted 512 postgraduate students and 355 accepted the offer.

“Out of a total of 22,609 undergraduate and 939 postgraduate applications, 16,763 and 512 students respectively were admitted. However, only 5,518 undergraduates and 355 postgraduates accepted the offer,” Prof Ayum Teye indicated.

Expansion

The Vice-Chancellor in his address at the event indicated that since the university has lost two campuses at Wa and Noverongo, the university has taken steps to establish additional campuses to maintain its initial four-campus status.

According to him, the university was creating campuses at Gbanyamni in Tamale and another at Yendi, adding that some faculties were going to be relocated to the new campuses.

He further indicated that the institution had also introduced new programs including; Bsc Physician Assistant, Bsc Medical Imaging Technology, Bsc Health Information Management to enable the university produce products that would meet the needs of stakeholders and employers.

Advice

Prof Ayum Teye urged the matriculants to take their studies serious, adding that the university only awarded degrees to hardworking students who met all the academic requirements of the university at the end of their study period.

“The university is totally against the activities of unregistered clubs and associations. Occultism and other anti-social and non-conforming practices are outlawed in this university. Any student found to be engaging in any form of occultism shall face full rigours of the university’s rules and regulations,” he stated.