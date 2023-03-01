The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has dismissed reports that questions for the Police Promotional Examination were leaked.

The exams were organised by UCC’s Department of Forensic Sciences on February 13, 2023.

According to management, the reports claiming the exams were leaked are malicious and will urge the general public to disregard them.

UCC has also refuted allegations that the exams were invigilated by some Senior officers from the Police Service.

In a statement, the university maintained the examinations were written under the strict supervision of experienced Invigilators.

“The University of Cape Coast is an internationally acclaimed university with competent and credible professionals who have been in the business of conducting examinations since time immemorial,” the statement read.

The University said it is privy to the hand-written extract that was shown to viewers during the programme.

But a careful analysis of the material exhibited shows some inconsistencies in comparison with the test item that was administered to the candidates during the exams.

“The purported material being shown around as a leaked paper has no question attached to it,” the statement added.

The university has noted it is untenable that some candidates are calling for remarking of their scripts since the results have not yet been released.