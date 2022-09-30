The Student Representative Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has urged the general public to disregard news purporting that a student has been stabbed to death on campus.

Viral social media videos on Thursday night alleged a female student had been stabbed to death in her room by armed robbers.

Though details of the incident were sketchy, the video showed blood stains in front and inside a room that is alleged to be the victim’s room.

But, in a statement issued by the SRC, it said the viral video of the incident is fake as there has been no such incident.

The statement which is backed by the Dean of Students also added that there are enough security measures put in place to combat any insecurity in the university.

“Kindly note that the SRC has embarked on a security campaign led by the diaspora security chairperson to sensitize students on security issues.

“Also, the SRC has beefed up security by adding fifty-five more watchdogs to the existing security personnel of the University. So far, 35 watchdogs have been deployed to Amamomma, Kwasipra, Apewusika, and Ayensu communities,” parts of the statement assured.

“Students are rested assured that the Office of the Dean of Students and the SRC have put in place robust measures to curtail any insecurity on campus,” the statement added.

In view of this, students have been urged to stop circulating the videos on social media as well as disregard any false information and go on with their studies.

Below is the statement: