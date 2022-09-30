The Ayawaso Central Municipal Health Directorate has announced the start of the second round of the polio vaccination campaign for children under five years.

It will be in partnership with the Ghana health service, together with global polio eradication initiative (GPEI) partners mainly; WHO, UNICEF and CDC.

The exercise, according to the Health Directorate, will run from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, 2022, and will run in all regions nationwide.

A statement signed by the Municipal Health Director, Marian Kuuku Amponsa-Achiano noted it is in response to the ongoing circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus Type 2 (CVDPV2) outbreak in the country.

Parents have therefore been urged not to miss the opportunity to protect their children from this life-threatening childhood disease.

Below is the full statement: