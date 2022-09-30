The Founder and Leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has said the New Patriotic Party government has not shown enough political will to deal with illegal mining also known as ‘galamsey’.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Odike accused some military men of protecting illegal miners instead of waging war against them.

He claimed the soldiers even sometimes serve as security for these illegal miners.

“These soldiers who were deployed to protect our water bodies go there to protect the ‘galamseyers’. They only go there under the pretence of guarding our forest reserves and water bodies. They do not go there to stop the activities, as they make it seem. This is the truth. We must speak truth to power and tell them in their faces,” he said.

The galamsey menace has led to the destruction of many farmlands, which serve as livelihoods for a number of families.

But the UPP founder said that traditional leaders in the country have not done any better to help the country in the fight against ‘galamsey’.

Odike was recently banished by Kumasi Traditional Council for accusing Asante chiefs of condoning illegal mining.

