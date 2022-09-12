The Founder and Leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has rendered an unqualified apology to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Manhyia Palace.

According to him, he had no intention of bringing the kingdom’s name into disrepute but was only expressing his displeasure with the extent of destruction caused to waterbodies in the Ashanti Region as a result of galamsey.

“When you come to the Ashanti region, galamsey activities have destroyed 23 out of the 47 constituencies. Water bodies are in a bad state so I was crying while speaking on Oyerepa.

“But I want to say if Otumfuo was not happy with my comments and it was not right, I retract and apologise but I will not relent on my fight for Ghana. Nobody can intimidate or scare me and I will continue to fight with my last drop of blood,” he said on Accra-based Onua TV.

Odike was a few weeks ago banished from the Manhyia Palace in connection with comments he made on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, where he unequivocally criticised the chiefs for failing to help end galamsey.

He was also accused of inciting the youth to rise up and demonstrate against chiefs if they fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

The chiefs in this regard considered the words of Odike disrespectful and slaughtered a ram in a traditional rite to prevail on the gods to help resist any rebellion against the Asante Kingdom.

Oyerepa FM was also ordered to stop broadcasting on Friday, August 26, until further notice but for the intervention of relevant stakeholders and an apology from its management.