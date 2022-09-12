Ignore rants of ‘baby’ Godfred Dame against Mahama - Joyce Mogtari

Aide to John Dramani Mahama is asking the public to disregard Attorney-General, Godfred Dame’s response to the former President.

Mrs. Joyce Bawa Mogtari said Mr Dame rants like a baby.

“Ignore the rants of ‘baby’ Godfred Dame, who was probably not old enough to vote in the 28th April 1992 referendum to accept the draft constitution, and yet has the impudence to insult John Mahama and describes all lawyers affiliated with the NDC as ‘abettors’.”

The former President, speaking at the NDC’s Lawyers’ Conference on Sunday, August 28, said it will take a new Chief Justice to repair the ‘broken image’ of the Judiciary.

However, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice on Monday, September, 12 responded to former President Mahama’s critique of the Judiciary.

Mr Dame said the former President has developed the habit of criticising the Judiciary unnecessarily.

He, thus, described Mr Mahama’s attitude as deplorable and unbecoming of a former Head of State.

“I am compelled to comment on same in this address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the Judiciary, an arm of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning.”

According to Mrs Mogtari, the AG was too young at the time the 1992 Constitution was promulgated to appreciate Mr Mahama’s criticism of the Judiciary.

As a result, she wants any comment by him on Mr Mahama’s comments to be ignored.

Mrs Mogtari also insisted that “no Attorney-General has used the Bar conference as a platform to attack a former President, fellow lawyers or a political party and its leader.”