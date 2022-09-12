Artiste manager and pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has asked Ghanaians to brace themselves up for the next national budget.

According to him, if the Russia and Ukraine war could affect the financial affairs and further contribute to the economic woes of the country, then he has every reason to believe the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will has similar tendencies.

The former manager of Shatta Wale said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has not lived up to what many Ghanaians expected from him as the financial director for the country.

Speaking further, Bulldog also said there is no need for a parliament to exist in Ghana.

According to him, the policies and measures made by parliament as a check against the executive arm of government yield no results.

In an interview on Adom FM’s weekend Entertainment Hall show, Bulldog said parliamentarians only enforce bills that favour their well-being and not citizens as presumed.

I don’t want to be an MP. I even want them to scrap parliament. They should lose that arm of government, and it will help us.

What is the job of parliament? They set laws, and they are supposed to hold the executive accountable. If we are going to spend as a nation, they will interrogate and know if it’s good or not. These are the main jobs for them, but are they doing them diligently? He quizzed.

What benefit are they giving us? We have a constitution. What have they done to help us? It only helps them. They are the only ones living comfortably, Bulldog said.

