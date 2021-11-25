The Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast has appointed Professor Rosemond Boohene as the new Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment of Prof Boohene takes effect from January 1, 2022, following a special council meeting on November 24, 2021.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Jeff Teye E. Onyame.

She takes over from Prof Dora F Edu-Buandoh whose tenure comes to an end on December 31, 2021.

READ ON:

The appointee is currently the Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development of the institution.

Read the statement below: