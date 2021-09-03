Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has congratulated the University of Cape Coast (UCC) after the university was ranked as the number one university for research influence, globally.

UCC has also been ranked the number one university in Ghana, the topmost university in West Africa, and part of the top 5 universities in Africa.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi took to his Twitter page to express how proud he was of UCC, his Alma Mata.

He, subtly, shaded the University of Ghana (UG) and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration which he said were other institutions he attended.

He wrote: Congratulations @CapeVars Na My other institutions I attended nu @UnivofGh and GIMPA what’s up?.

His tweet has generated mixed reactions coupled with narratives of life in UCC by some tweeps believed to be alumni.

The announcement of UCC’s achievement was contained in the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings.

Universities that published high-impact research on Covid-19 have soared up the league table, with China reaping the most rewards.

The 2022 World University Rankings include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university ranking institution to date.

Congratulations @CapeVars



Na My other institutions I attended nu @UnivofGh and GIMPA what’s up? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/txwJ8YwQXF — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) September 3, 2021

