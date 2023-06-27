Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, says he hopes his side will commit fewer mistakes against Morocco, but admits the tie will be a tough game.

Ghana will battle with the hosts on Tuesday night in the second group game in the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Morocco came from behind to beat Guinea 2-1 in the opening game while Ghana secured a nerve-wracking 3-2 victory against Congo on Sunday.

Tanko says his side is determined to match Morocco with an awareness of the importance of the game.

He urged his players to play diligently throughout to obtain the desired result.

“We both won our first matches and so I expect a good match tomorrow. But we want to win,” Tanko said at the pre-match press conference.

“After a game like that [against Congo], it’s normal to voice out your feelings to the boys but it’s behind us now and we are ready for the game tomorrow.”

“The Moroccans have their strategy for the game and we equally have ours. We will train today and we know it will be a good game.”

“What is key is to make very less mistakes. We had a good game u til after the 90 mins. I will encourage my players to avoid mistakes,” he added.

Ghana will secure qualification to the next stage if they beat Morocco on Tuesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 20:00GMT.

