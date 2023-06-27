Ibrahim Tanko, the coach of the Black Meteors, emphasizes the importance of Chris Hughton’s presence at the team’s camp.

Hughton, who serves as the head coach of the Black Stars, is currently with the U-23 team.

Ghana started their 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Morocco with a 3-2 victory over Congo on Sunday.

Ernest Nuamah scored to give Ghana the lead, and Emmanuel Yeboah, coming off the bench, netted a brace to secure a three-goal advantage.

However, Congo took advantage of the Black Meteors’ loss of focus and quickly scored two goals through Reich Kokolo and Yann Ngatse within a minute.

Tanko expressed his satisfaction with Hughton’s presence and highlighted its significance for his team.

“We are delighted to have him here. He is staying with us at the hotel, and we have daily discussions. As the head coach of the senior national team, he plays a crucial role, and these players are striving to reach that level. I am pleased that he is here,” Tanko added.

The Black Meteors, currently leading Group A, will face Morocco in their second group game later today, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

