Pep Guardiola - holding the Champions League trophy with Ilkay Gundogan - led Manchester City as they won the competition for the first time
Manchester City were welcomed home by fans as they arrived back in the UK from Istanbul after winning the Champions League for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Inter Milan 1-0 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday to complete the Treble.

They are only the second English men’s side to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season after Manchester United in 1999.

Supporters gathered at Manchester Airport as City landed at 16:20 BST.

Thousands more are expected to line the streets in Manchester city centre for a victory parade on Monday.

The City squad will travel in an open-top bus through the city, before a stage show takes place with Guardiola and his players.

Manchester City's plane touches down at Manchester Airport

Fans gathered to welcome the triumphant City squad home

Jack Grealish grabs the plane intercom as John Stones peeks round a corner

Jack Grealish and John Stones were the two English starters for City in the final

Fans gather as Manchester City's plane lands at Manchester Airport

Manchester City landed at about 16:20 BST on Sunday

Kevin De Bruyne, sporting sunglasses wears the Champions League crown on his head as he prepares to get off the plane

Kevin de Bruyne snapped a hamstring during the first half of City’s win, but was able to enjoy the celebrations on the flight home

Manchester City's plane lands at Manchester Airport

The City squad will travel in an open-top bus through Manchester city centre on Monday

Phil Foden, wearing a pair of reflective sunglasses, grins at the camera from his plane seat

Phil Foden came on as a first-half substitute for the injured De Bruyne




