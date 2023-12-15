Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has started training after recovering from a muscle injury.

The 29-year-old has been out of action for months after suffering an injury after the October international break where he featured against Mexico and the USA for the Black Stars.

Partey picked up the thigh injury as he prepared to play in Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League tie against Sevilla in Seville.

However, the Arsenal star in a video was going through several workout drills including running on a treadmill and leg workout routines at a training facility at an undisclosed location.

Partey’s injury recovery means he could make Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

He will be hoping to stay fit and fight for his place for his place at Arsenal. Partey, who has made four appearances this season last featured for the Gunners was their 1-0 win against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium

Ghana has been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

In a related development, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, has said that he isn’t sure of Partey’s return date from the injury.