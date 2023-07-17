Ghana international, Thomas Partey, will remain at Arsenal training grounds, Colney, to continue his recovery from a minor injury as the Gunners head to the USA for pre-season.

The 29-year-old who reported to camp last week has been training with his teammates.

Partey was involved in Arsenal’s 3-3 stalemate against German outfit Nurnberg last week as part of their preparations ahead of the new season.

However, the Black Stars midfielder has been left out of Arsenal’s travelling squad to the USA due to an injury.

Partey is expected to join his teammates in the USA next week together with England youngster, Emile Smith Rowe.

The Premier League giants have decided to leave the pair behind to recover fully before they join their teammates in the North American country.

In a statement on their official website Arsenal confirmed that “the players who are not part of the squad will be working hard on their fitness and/or recovering from injury.” This is the reason given for Reiss Nelson’s absence.

As part of Arsenal’s pre-season in the USA, the Premier League side will face MLS All-Stars team at Audi Field, Washington D.C on Wednesday, July 19.

The Gunners are expected to play Manchester United in the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 22 in New Jersey before the wrap up their tour with a game against Barcelona on Wednesday, July 26 at SoFi Stadium.

US Tour 2023 – travelling squad:

1 Aaron Ramsdale

2 William Saliba

3 Kieran Tierney

4 Ben White

6 Gabriel Magalhaes

7 Bukayo Saka

8 Martin Odegaard

9 Gabriel Jesus

11 Gabriel Martinelli

12 Jurrien Timber

13 Alex Runarsson

14 Eddie Nketiah

15 Jakub Kiwior

16 Rob Holding

18 Takehiro Tomiyasu

19 Leandro Trossard

20 Jorginho

21 Fabio Vieira

25 Mohamed Elneny

26 Folarin Balogun

27 Marquinhos

29 Kai Havertz

31 Karl Hein

32 Auston Trusty

35 Oleksandr Zinchenko

41 Declan Rice

45 Amario Cozier-Duberry