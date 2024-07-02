Member of the Dance With Purpose (DWP) group, Roland Frimpong Nyarko, popularly known as Champion Rollie has revealed the highest payment he has ever received for his work as a dancer.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s children’s show, 4Kids Paradise, Champion Rollie disclosed that earlier this year he was paid GH₵ 70,000.00 for a contract as an influencer during the Ghana versus Egypt match.

He was hired by Football Together, who flew him to Côte d’Ivoire for the event.

“This is the first time I’m disclosing this. The highest amount I’ve been paid is GH₵ 70,000.00. In January, I had a contract with Football Together, and they flew me to Cote d’Viore to be an influencer for Ghana and Egypt match. I did a lot of things by posting on my social media, and that’s the biggest contract I’ve ever signed,” he revealed.

Initially, Rollie found it hard to believe until he saw the confirmation from his bank indicating the deposit.

For him, being compensated as a professional dancer is the best part of his career, although he noted that the amount varies depending on the type of event and contract.

He also expressed fulfillment in knowing that his work has a positive impact on others.

“Knowing that you’re having a good impact and influence on the youth and people who are watching you is also an amazing feeling,” Rollie said.

Recently, he organized a fun fair called ‘Clothe-A-Child; Change A Life,’ where he supported over one hundred street children.

As part of his future plans, Rollie intends to use his earnings to help train potential young dancers from the streets, encouraging them to build better lives through dance.

He also mentioned the possibility of participating in Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), following in the footsteps of his former dance colleague and friend, Afronitaa.

