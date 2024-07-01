Three schools have qualified to the national competition of the 2024 National Science and Math Quiz on the first day and first contest of the Eastern Regional Qualifiers

Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua; Presby Senior High School, Suhum; and Adonten Senior High School came top three among five schools including Presby Senior High School, Adeiso; and Diaspora Girls’ Senior High School.

Although GHANASS, Koforidua are overall winners of the contest with 47 points, Presby SHS, Suhum and Adonten SHS have also got slots to the national championship because they have ended the competition with over 40 points.

According to the rules of the National Science and Math Quiz Regional Qualification, any school or schools that follow the ultimate winner of a contest with a high point of 40 or more, qualifies for the national championship.

At the end of the fourth and final round, Presby Senior High School, Suhum, came second with 45 points, while Adonten Senior High School came third with 41 points.

This means, both Presby SHS, Suhum and Adonten SHS have an opportunity to contest in the national championship, together with winners, GHANASS, Koforidua.

The two have also booked slots in the upcoming GOIL PLC Eastern Regional Championship scheduled for Thursday and Friday, July 4th and 5th, 2024.

The second contest of the day features; Mamfe Methodist Girls’ SHS, St. Michael’s SHS, Saviour SHS, and Kwahu Ridge SHTS.

A total of 48 schools are expected to battle for 14 slots to represent the Eastern Region at the nationals of the 2024 National Science and Math Quiz.

