World Vision Ghana is calling on the public and stakeholders to rise and join forces together and help fight a rising hunger among children.

According to the Non-governmental agency, a 2023 report by the World Health Organization(WHO) showed that Ghana experienced food crisis in 2022 with number of food insecurity surging from 560,000 in 2021 to 823,000 in 2022.

Another report revealed that, over 25 million children are currently at risk of starvation and 149 million are stunted due to the lack of nutritious food.

Child Protection Advocacy Manager at World Vision Ghana, Gregory Dery said the situation is alarming and soon they will launch a campaign against hunger among children duped enough.

He added that, there is enough in this world to give to a life of plenty for every child, full of joy and hope.

Gregory Dery stated again that, child hunger levels are the worst they have been in generations because of conflict and climate change, and post-COVID-economies that are sending food prices beyond reach.

“Hundreds of millions of children suffer from curable diseases and are underweight, stunted, wasted, anaemic and overweight,” he said.

Child Protection Advocacy Manager at World Vision Ghana has been explained further that, historically, Northern Ghana has recorded disproportionally higher levels of food insecurity compared to its central and southern counterparts.

According to the 2022 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey, the prevalence of food insecurity in these regions were; Savannah (58.8), Upper West (61.8%), North East (65.6%) and Upper East (73.7%).

Mr. Dery explained that, despite progress in reducing malnutrition in Ghana at national level, high rate of poverty and stunting persist in the Northern Savanah ecological zones.

He attributed children starvation top policy shortcomings and the effects of malnutrition affect, growth, health and academic performance of children

Me Dery added that, their ENOUGH CAMPAIGN is to build a world where every children enjoys enough nourishing food so they can thrive.