World Vision Commissions 20,000-litre water system, donates sanitary pads to Yadzo community

In a bid to improve the quality of life in Yadzo, a farming community in the Kadjebi-Akan District, World Vision Ghana has commissioned a 20,000-litre water system and donated sanitary pads to adolescent girls as part of this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration.

The initiative addresses the community’s longstanding challenge of accessing clean drinking water while promoting menstrual hygiene among school-aged girls.

The newly commissioned facility is expected to serve hundreds of households, offering a reliable and safe source of drinking water.

The distribution of sanitary pads is also aimed at empowering girls to manage their menstrual health with dignity, helping to reduce school absenteeism linked to poor menstrual hygiene.

Speaking at the event, Irvin Aboagye, Regional Operations Manager for World Vision Ghana, highlighted the initiative’s dual impact on health and education in rural areas.

“By providing access to clean water and menstrual hygiene supplies, we are ensuring that girls in Yadzo no longer have to stay out of school or suffer in silence during their menstrual cycles,” he said.

Aboagye also urged the government to scrap taxes on sanitary pads to make them more accessible and affordable, especially for girls in underserved communities.

District Chief Executive for Kadjebi, Dr. Sam Suraj Issaka, lauded World Vision for the timely intervention, noting that it aligns with government efforts to enhance access to potable water and promote girls’ education.

“The combination of clean water and menstrual hygiene support is a powerful step toward creating a healthier, more equitable society,” Dr. Issaka remarked.

The event marked a significant move toward improving public health, advancing education, and fostering gender equity in the Yadzo community.

Source: Obrempongba K. Owusu

