Effutu NDC loyalists call for suspension of constituency executives over rejection of MCE nominee

A group of concerned National Democratic Congress (NDC) loyalists in the Effutu Constituency has called for the immediate suspension of the current constituency executives, accusing them of undermining the party and President John Dramani Mahama’s authority.

The loyalists have praised the President for nominating Rev. Atta Mensah as the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effutu, following the rejection of the initial nominee, Ibrahim Henry Arthur, by assembly members.

According to the group, the current constituency executives have been fomenting confusion and opposing the President’s decisions—actions they say are causing division and unrest within the party.

At a press conference, John Baptist, a member of the NDC’s communications team in Effutu, alleged that the constituency executives have consistently led protests against presidential nominees, damaging the party’s public image.

“These executives have not only failed the party but are actively making it unattractive by leading protests against every nominee the President puts forward,” he said.

He urged the people of Effutu to support Rev. Atta Mensah’s nomination, emphasizing the need for unity and development in the municipality.

Meanwhile, some former Effutu NDC executives have expressed disappointment over the actions of party members opposing their own, describing the situation as a betrayal of party loyalty and values.

Source: Kofi Adjei

