Nick Danso Adjei clinches triple honours at 9th Ghana CEO Summit

Accra, Ghana – May 28, 2025 – Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, has once again cemented his status as one of Ghana’s most transformative business leaders, receiving three prestigious honours at the 9th Ghana CEO Summit held on Monday, 26th May 2025, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

At the high-level summit themed “Leading Ghana’s Economic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable Futuristic Economy,” Dr. Danso Adjei was named Entrepreneur of the Year, CEO of the Year in Trade Facilitation, and awarded the Leadership Excellence Award in Technology for Customs Management.

The triple recognition underscores his pivotal role in redefining the customs and trade facilitation landscape in Ghana through the deployment of cutting-edge technology, most notably the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS). Under his leadership, Ghana Link has not only improved port and border revenue collection but has also significantly reduced inefficiencies across the trade chain.

The event brought together captains of industry, policymakers, diplomats, and technocrats in a private-public sector dialogue aimed at recalibrating Ghana’s economy amidst global shocks and technological disruption. Former President John Dramani Mahama, who served as the Special Guest of Honour, called for deeper collaboration between the state and private sector to build an inclusive, innovation-led economy.

Dr. Danso Adjei’s leadership at Ghana Link has been instrumental in the digital transformation of Ghana’s customs regime. The introduction of ICUMS—an end-to-end trade facilitation platform replaced multiple legacy systems with a single-window portal that has since enhanced clearance times, curbed revenue leakages, and improved transparency.

The system, which integrates risk management, valuation, and customs processing into a unified interface, is credited with bolstering government revenues and aligning Ghana’s trade environment with international best practices.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Danso Adjei dedicated the awards to his team, stating,

“This is a recognition of the collective vision and tireless work of everyone at Ghana Link. Our mission remains clear to simplify trade, secure revenue, and power Ghana’s economic transformation through innovation.”

His success story is not merely one of entrepreneurial acumen, it also reflects the growing demand for local solutions to systemic challenges in public sector efficiency and digital governance.

His recognition as Entrepreneur of the Year speaks to the scale of private investment he has driven into national infrastructure through public-private partnerships, while the CEO of the Year – Trade Facilitation award highlights his role in championing operational efficiency and compliance across Ghana’s ports and borders.

The Leadership Excellence in Technology – Customs Management distinction further affirms the strategic importance of digitising government revenue mechanisms, particularly at a time when fiscal consolidation and tax efficiency are high on the country’s economic agenda.

Dr. Danso Adjei’s growing list of accolades—among them, the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize presented earlier this month by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, underscores his enduring influence not only in Ghana but across the continent. He is increasingly seen as a model for leveraging private innovation in the service of public sector transformation.

With the awards from the 9th Ghana CEO Summit, the message is clear: visionary leadership rooted in impact, not rhetoric, is what will define Ghana’s economic reset.

