A former Deputy Editor at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Ben Dotsei Malor, has stated that Ghana deserves nothing but the best at all levels of national development.

According to him, the nation’s current performance is a result of poor leadership in public service.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, July 1, he said, “Only the best will do for Ghana. Let’s be candid and raw in a non-partisan way, let’s admit the fact.”

He also stated that, there is a need for exemplary leadership to guide Ghana towards improvement.

“We need persons of faith and hope to tell us that even though things look bleak and there is disappointment, despair and discouragement without overlooking anything to say, we still can do better,” he said.

According to Mr Malor, a one-time Head of Communications at the presidency in the erstwhile Mahama administration, many potential leaders are discouraged by corrupt practices and personal gain in public office.

“Sometimes, those who are willing are not able. Those who are able, we make them unwilling because we muddy the place. They are not ready to go bribing. They are not ready to do devious gangster things and so some of our best people are not into leadership to sacrifice.”

“Go into private practice and make all the money you want but when you sit in a position of public office, please be like Nkrumah. Nkrumah never left any money or any land. This man built Ghana. Akosombo, schools and all that.

“The man gave his all. If you take public office, just tell your family and friends that I am not going there to find jobs for you and steal money. I’m going there to die so your children and mine can have a better future,” he said.

