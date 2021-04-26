Budding Highlife artiste, Mr Drew, has introduced fans to his life before fame when he was just a backup dancer for other musicians.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra show, the artiste whose real name is Andrews Commey Otoo said he’s been engaged in the business of dancing for the past 20 years.

He began as a five-year-old boy who donned just boxer shorts to perform his craft at roadshows, before advancing to major stages.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Kobby Rana, EL, and Guru, whose ‘Samba’ track ushered him into the limelight, are just a few of the artists whose works he has featured in.

The Ghanaian Chris Brown, as some call him, said he received inspiration from the Hollywood musician who is well known for impressing his fans with not just quality music but relatable dance skills.

It is for this same reason Mr Drew started a social media dance challenge for his songs, especially on TikTok.